With COVID-19 cases on a steady decline and vaccines more available, New Orleans continues crawling back to normalcy. We will enter a modified Phase 3 that will finally allow for indoor live music, something we haven’t seen since coronavirus lockdowns began.
Recent developments from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give the go-ahead for vaccinated adults to convene sans masks or social distancing, another distant memory. Our pre-pandemic way of life seems right around the corner, but could we be getting excited too early? With these recent updates, we introduce a new danger — false security.
If 2020 taught us anything, it is the power of community and collective responsibility. We all must mask up to keep our community safe and stay home when we can.
These concepts seem too difficult for some. We all have witnessed anti-maskers in grocery stores or see friends’ Facebook posts featuring crowded parties and no masks. With the increase of our vaccinated public, some people might let their guard down, thinking “Hey, if half the people here are vaccinated, what’s the harm in taking my mask off for fresh air?”
The harm remains real. The CDC says only fully vaccinated people are protected from other fully vaccinated people. They also define fully vaccinated as two weeks after receiving the last dose of the vaccine.
As we have learned from people who wear masks as chin guards, the CDC can explicitly tell us how to be safe, yet people will take shortcuts for their own comfort; it jeopardizes us all. The CDC has cautioned the public the virus can still travel between unvaccinated people and asymptomatic vaccinated individuals.
The allure of loosening restrictions and warmer weather will bring out many New Orleanians and tourists and we must remain vigilant. A year of a global pandemic that has taken the lives of over half a million people and impacted the lives of millions. It hasn't been enough to convince some people to do their part in curbing the spread. Stay home, stay safe and wait until we are vaccinated to return to normal.
KARLI WINFREY
student
New Orleans