This is the one time that I agree with the legislation passed in California that allows college athletes to obtain an agent and get endorsements to cash in on the billions of dollars made by the NCAA on the backs of these same student athletes.
As it stands now, when a student accepts a scholarship to play in the NCAA, he signs away all rights to make money on his name. In my opinion, this law should go into effect in January 2020, not three years from now. The players are in the driver’s seat and can bring the NCAA to its knees. If the NCAA wants to fight it, simply withdraw and form a new league.
David Bohnet
retired
Slidell