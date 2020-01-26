John Adams wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Adams must be turning in his grave knowing in the 2016 presidential election over 25 million Christians decided not to vote. Elections have consequences that affect every aspect of our lives, for better or worse. Therefore, a Christian who voluntarily abdicates his constitutional right to vote is responsible, at least to some degree, for bad laws, while at the same time can take no credit for good legislation.
America is sliding toward Gomorrah, for the most part, because Christians have abstained from politics and surrendered the public square without a fight. The deterioration of our culture is near its critical mass. Christian involvement into the political arena is America’s only salvation. Jesus commanded us to be the salt of the earth and light of the world. Dereliction of our civic responsibilities is contrary to that mandate.
Jesus Christ said the second greatest commandment was, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” To obey that commandment on the Sabbath is exemplary behavior, but to ignore it for the remaining six days of the week violates the spirit of the law. Jesus said it best, “You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel.”
In America, since 1973, there have been over 60 million abortions. Each year there are 70,000 drug overdose deaths, 32,000 suicides and 1.2 million divorces. Human trafficking along our southern border helps fuel the $12 billion U.S. pornography industry. Democrats are advocating higher taxes, socialism, open borders and free health care for immigrants here illegally. It should be obvious America has enormous problems that are existential threats to our republic. Ronald Reagan warned, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
The 2020 elections will be critically important, especially concerning the trajectory of our Supreme Court. We are fast approaching a point of no return. The destiny of America will be determined by the Christian turnout on Election Day. History will record our decisions; God Almighty will judge them. Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”
JOSEPH E. BELLANDE III
retired electrical contractor
Chalmette