That Bob Dean’s Oregon ranch left cattle in deep snow in the Oregon mountains came as no surprise to those with experience investigating animal cruelty. Dean is now infamous locally for his inhumane treatment toward hundreds of nursing home residents when he evacuated them to squalid conditions in a warehouse when Hurricane Ida stormed through Louisiana.
I write to highlight a shocking statistic worthy of public attention. Numerous studies document multifaceted links between cruelty toward animals and violence toward humans, including domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. Research has also shown that 43% of school shooters in the United States between 1988 and 2012 had histories of animal abuse.
The cruelty in Dean’s animal and his elder-abuse cases display horrific similarities. He left hundreds of fragile patients to suffer and die in a filthy, ill-equipped warehouse with insufficient bedding and staff, inadequate medical care and overflowing toilets.
Patients were reportedly vainly crying out in pain when found by inspectors. Five patient deaths are linked to the abuse.
Strikingly similar, an estimated 200 cattle were reportedly left stranded by Dean on a snow-covered mountain, almost seven feet deep in some places. An ear tag on one cow nearly buried in snow identified Dean as the owner. Some rescued cattle have had to be euthanized due to their condition. Many remain stranded, and rescuers are attempting to aid them by dropping food by helicopter.
The link between animal and human cruelty is well-documented. It is imperative that animal cruelty and neglect be prosecuted with the same vigor in our criminal justice system as human cruelty. They are no different.
SHARON SMITH LAHOSTE
assistant U.S. attorney, retired
New Orleans