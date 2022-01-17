Dozens of cattle from Dean Oregon Ranches LLC — owned by Baton Rouge businessman and nursing home magnate Bob Dean — were stranded in an Oregon snowfall in the mountains in early December. Craig Stockdale, who provided this photo, was among those to find the cattle before expansive rescue operations began. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into potential animal neglect. Dean also remains under investigation in Louisiana over his botched Hurricane Ida evacuation attempt, in which more than 800 fragile residents were brought to an underequipped and understaffed warehouse.