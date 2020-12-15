In response to Richard Stagnoli’s letter I pray that he and his wife are doing well through battling the COVID-19 virus. Many more families are going through that fight.
However, while many people are following the mandates, wearing masks, keeping socially distant, practicing hygiene measures and not socially mixing with persons outside of their home, many others have thrown caution to the wind.
My elderly mother and I have been diligent with all the measures and I still am worried about staying virus-free. For many elderly and retired adults, this has been more than trying as we have missed family gatherings, church and doing normal activities.
I have resorted to shopping online and using the curbside pick-up service where I can. However, I tried to shop locally.
Recently, I ordered from a big-box home improvement store near us. I also needed to return merchandise, so I had to go inside to the customer service desk. There were customers without masks and employees either without or not wearing masks appropriately. One associate was also pulling down his mask uncovering his mouth to talk to others.
While waiting appropriately spaced by the floor markings a family of three came in, ignored the line, cut in front of those waiting for their turn, and of course were without masks. The store associates did not offer a mask or tell the family to get one.
Being proactive as I try to be, I kept my cool, called and emailed the fire marshal’s office and gave them all the information about what I had witnessed. Laws and mandates should be enforced by the establishment; if not, they should have to answer to our government offices.
This country has a long way to go to get through this pandemic. It will be months until the vaccine is available to all who want it.
The idea that any person says it is their freedom to not wear a mask also should come with the businesses freedom to not serve that mask-less person. What we all can do is hold the businesses accountable to the mandates or close their doors. We are giving up a lot of our wants, desires and freedoms to stay safe and we may not see our extended elderly relatives ever again. It may take some individuals to suffer a huge loss for them to realize their selfish behavior is inappropriate.
K.D. FOUX
retired teacher
Lafayette