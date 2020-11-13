Joe Biden has stated the obvious fact that the world is transitioning from oil and gas, so is the sky falling on the Louisiana economy?
The use of oil and natural gas will decline globally over many decades but as long as we in Louisiana keep our cost of producing these commodities in line globally our production of oil and gas can stay at a high level for a long time.
Is it not true that since our petrochemical industry is in jeopardy we will be poverty stricken? Not even close.
There are three parts to the petrochemical industry: discovery and production of oil and gas, refining of these products into useful raw materials and conversion of these raw materials into useful products. Let’s take them one at a time.
Stability of discovery and production of the industry depends on our ability to stay globally competitive. Louisiana is up to the task. Yes, it’s going to be a tough neighborhood and a lot of hard work and creativity will be required, but we’re used to tough neighborhoods in our state and we have a lot of creative people.
Refined oil and natural gas products are sold on world markets but to a lesser extent than the raw products above. So disruption will be greater and the competition tougher. We will need to keep our prices competitive and aggressively market our products worldwide and we will need our governments to keep the playing field level. Some refineries will probably close but most will stay open to support our petrochemical plants.
Conversion of refined products to useful petrochemicals is the Big Kahuna and where the real value-added comes from, and where most of the jobs are created. The effect of energy policy change on this part of industry is essentially nonexistent.
The lower Mississippi River is lined with huge plants that take raw materials (mostly from Louisiana and other American refineries) and convert them to valuable products essential to the world. The variety and quantity of products produced in Louisiana is vast. These plants are some of the largest and most modern in the world. They will continue to grow as the world develops.
Chicken Little may think the sky is falling but we hard-working Louisianans know that we are going to be just fine. All we have to do is work to give our petrochemical industry a level playing field and these competent chemical industry professionals will do the rest.
JACK HARRIS
retired chemical engineer
Baton Rouge