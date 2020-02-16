Where to begin with responding to the Feb. 12 letter from Paul Eskine?
I begin by thanking him for his service in law enforcement. Beyond that, I respectfully suggest that Eskine spend some time familiarizing himself with facts.
His claim that Trump has "stimulated our economy and improved race relations and strengthened our military like no president before him" contains at least two falsehoods, with the jury still out on the third.
Economic stimulation? Now, every president can boast an all-time high stock market unless they are leading during a recession or depression. The stock market goes up: that's what it does. Accept facts or not.
If Trump is going to claim credit, then-President Obama gets to do the same. It is fact that the market went up a higher percentage under Obama than under Trump, during the same number of days in office. Fact: If Trump's market is going to do as well as Obama's, giving Trump all eight years to do it, it will have to top 40,000.
As to improved race relations, an April 2019 Pew Research Center study reveals that "Two years into Donald Trump’s presidency, 56% of Americans say Trump has made race relations worse." There goes that point.
The military strengthening issue is uncertain as Trump's term won't end for another several months but he is currently well behind several presidents in terms of increased military spending. Of course, no other president can claim "The Space Force."
The point of my letter is to illustrate the subversion of truth that continues to emanate from the White House and leads Trump supporters to accept "facts" that are just not true.
Just because you rant and rave about how much you've done for the economy and how popular you are doesn't make it so.
THOMAS LAMPARTER
retired, insurance claims
Baton Rouge