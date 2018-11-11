A recent letter to The Advocate chastised the Democrats for fighting the Republican move to require Medicaid recipients in Louisiana to work for their benefits. The writer also claimed that the War on Poverty was (is?) an abject failure.
Two-thirds of all people who receive government benefits fall into one of three groups — children (too young to work), the elderly (too old to work) or the disabled (unable to work). Of the other third of beneficiaries, two-thirds of them work already. The only other group consists of folks who are mostly between jobs. Considering these numbers, it is a bit difficult to see exactly who the “work or receive no health care” legislation is aimed at. Maybe the purpose of this law is just to make the “Christians” in the GOP feel good or something. I don’t know.
The “War on Poverty” was launched by Lyndon Johnson in 1964. In 2014, The Washington Post published an article commemorating the 50th anniversary of the birth of these social programs. That article stated that the poverty rate in the United States of America dropped from 26 percent in 1967 to 16 percent in 2012. Furthermore, the writer said without reservation that “Government action is literally the only reason we have less poverty in 2012 than we did in 1967.” Food Stamps alone kept 4 million Americans out of poverty in 2014. About 2.9 million American households with children suffer from food insecurity. They don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
I would hardly call that a failure.
Moreover, it is difficult to determine how much more successful the effort to eradicate poverty in the richest nation that has ever existed would have been without the continuous and unrelenting “War on the War on Poverty” conducted by the Republicans. They will use any excuse (or none at all) to cut benefits while simultaneously cutting the taxes of the richest among us.
In my opinion, the government programs in place now are feeble enough without making it even more difficult for poor people to receive aid. The average benefit from Food Stamps is $4.50 per person per day. That’s $1.50 per meal if you are lucky enough to eat three times. Folks who complain about what we do for the poor in this country normally have no idea how little that really is.
I think that all able-bodied individuals in society should work for their living — but — forcing the folks who need health care the most to do so is shameful.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge