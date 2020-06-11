Let’s bring the conversation home.
Let us recognize that our egos and anxieties have driven us to online media sources which speak to our fears and lust for conflict.
Let us acknowledge that we have allowed the unknown voices on social media and TV news platforms to inform our understanding of issues and people.
Let us confess that our addiction to a news-feed has robbed us of the ability to hold our attention on primary issues of freedom and justice which impact those close to us.
Let us not ignore what free news and entertainment news has gifted us: an unaccountable reader-count payday to writers of unknown background, authority and motivation.
Let us subscribe to a renewed sense of responsibility to our domain — where our relationships provide the foundation for listening, accountability, and change — our families, our schools, our workplaces, our places of worship, our Baton Rouge.
Let us be mindful of the essential role of an accountable local newspaper in informing us, representing the voice of the community and holding our local and state institutions, agencies and businesses accountable; and let that newspaper and staff remember and hold dear their calling.
Let’s bring the conversation home, Baton Rouge. Let’s keep our information tight and to that which enables us to listen well and engage the real issues with real people. Let’s consider paying for our news again and supporting those things which bring accountability because they are accountable to us. And to my newspaper ... for the love of our city and state, be worthy of it.
STELLA WATKINS
educator
Baton Rouge