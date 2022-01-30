Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Legislative Study Commission will soon end, following months of study and vetting of our state’s evolving medical cannabis program. The expert testimony and information shared points to one clear action: expand the production and accessibility of the program to meet the medical needs of Louisiana patients.
A barrier to medical access and affordable prices starts with the current structure of the medical cannabis program itself. Louisiana allows for only two licensed cultivators. I appreciate the Legislature looking at this issue as demand grows. A lack of supply and sky-rocketing demand will only hurt Louisiana’s residents who are medically recommended cannabis.
Louisiana’s program has the highest prices for medical marijuana in the U.S. During the commission meetings, patients testified to paying over $1,500 a month for medical cannabis, and dispensary owners testified to having supply issues. All of this leads to a lack of access for patients in need.
As legislators prepare for the 2022 regular session, many hope the state will agree to more licensed cultivators and pharmacy dispensaries.
To supply safe and accessible medical cannabis, the state must improve its original legislation. If Louisiana allows for the smart growth of cultivators and dispensaries, an immediate increase of access will be seen, competition will be introduced into the program and medicine will become more affordable. Increased farming and additional pharmacies mean more opportunities for research and development, more therapeutic varieties for our patients and a sustainable program less vulnerable to crop failure. These improvements will help decrease opioid addictions and illegal drug offenses.
Louisiana must increase the supply chain through expansion of cultivators and dispensaries to allow access to affordable, safe medically recommended cannabis treatment.
L. SPENCER KRAIN
physician
New Orleans