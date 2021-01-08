I served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., from 1969 to 1972. I believed strongly in the rule of law and served in a unit that prosecuted public figures for criminal violations.
I doubt that this office in its history has ever witnessed a crime so blatant and consequential in its extent than that of the current president of the United States, whose conduct over the past few days clearly constitutes the felony of incitement to riot. The city of Washington has every right, and I would suggest the obligation, to bring such a case at this moment, while it is before the eyes of the American people, to say nothing of the world at large.
OLIVER A. HOUCK
retired law professor
New Orleans