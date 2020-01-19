Recently, the Louisiana Bankers Association decried "unfair" advantages they believe credit unions have. I'm a customer of both a credit union and a private bank. Here is my experience.
My credit union allows me to have several accounts, each of which charges me no monthly service charge for using their services. In contrast, my private bank requires me to keep an average daily balance of $10,000 to avoid the service charge of $20 per month. Oh, but they do give me less than 10 cents a month in interest for the privilege of maintaining that balance in my account!
My credit union has all the technology my private bank has. Deposits by cellphone, websites with transaction history, full online banking. But when I visit my credit union, I can talk to tellers, the loan officers, even the CEO if I need to. My private bank does everything to discourage me from talking to, seeing or interacting with another human being.
My credit union is not in an affluent neighborhood. In fairness, it's not in the 'hood either. But Louisiana Bankers Association is being two-faced if they think a substantial number of their banks are there.
My experience is that my credit union does not target the affluent; rather the customers I see coming into their office to make deposits, withdrawals and small loans are decidedly blue-collar folks. My experience with private banks is they are no longer interested in retail banking, but rather promote those financial products and services that are most beneficial to their bottom lines. They'd rather deal with big investors than the little guy.
You know what? That's OK. If that's their business model, fine. Just don't whine about the "unfair" advantages credit unions have. If you find true community banking in our towns, chances are you're going to find it in a credit union.
ANDREW DUHON
retired CPA
Lafayette