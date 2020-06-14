Brees took his eye off the ball. One of the first things we learn in playing ball games is don’t take your eye off the ball — in baseball, easy errors or strikes, in football, easy catches or fumbles, etc.
Brees was focusing on his feelings and experiences in responding to a question that was really about the feelings and experiences of his black teammates. He fumbled.
Whether black teammates forgive Brees for his “mistake” is up to Brees.
But Brees is all of us, white Americans. We are all complicit in the deep and abiding history of racism in American society. We see America as white. It is not even necessary for white Americans to be racially prejudiced against people of color. We have the power and we do not want to give it up.
The white “liberal” woman in New York who threatened to call the cops on a black man bird watching in Central Park was exerting her privilege and power as a white woman. Once again, using the police to threaten a black man. Is it really any wonder that the police react the way they do when those in power — us, white people — use cops to keep us “safe” from black people?
I sympathize with the police. From its origins, almost 200 years ago, the police are used by “respectable” folks (mostly white) to keep away, to keep out, to protect us white folks from the “Black Menace.” The white paranoia about the black menace is rooted in slavery and racial prejudice, as well as more modern institutionalized racism. To protect ourselves, we white people created police officers who from the beginning were taught that their primary job was control of the other.
So, reforming the police in America is not going to work if a white woman who is “not prejudiced” or a leader of a football team which is 75% black cannot see their own complicity in maintaining a power structure designed to be anti-black.
We, all of us white people, are the woman in Central Park. We are all Drew Brees.
MAX REICHARD
retired professor
New Orleans