On Monday Aug. 3, The Advocate published an article headlined “Baton Rouge area groundwater commission settles on two finalists in its director search.” I and my friends interested in protecting Baton Rouge’s groundwater have watched this search unfold over the past year and are concerned that, once again, the privately owned, for-profit users regulated by the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation Commission are trying to put one over on the citizens of this parish and region.
One of the two finalists in the search is not only a former member of the commission and two-time chairman but also spent over 20 years managing the water supply for one of the commission’s largest regulated users, Georgia Pacific. Several members of the current commission served alongside him during those years and at least one worked with him as a fellow employee at Georgia Pacific.
Louisianans ought to be tired of this “good old boy” system by now. The whole “search” process has the appearance of a “done deal” orchestrated by industry leaders on the commission to get one of their own in this critical position. Even more than this, there were no women interviewed for the position, and only one person of color, out of more than 70 total applicants! Right now, there is only one member of color on this 18-member commission and no women at all. The last time I checked time, these two groups made up a big portion of the local population! These voices deserve a say in the management of this valuable natural resource.
Now, allow me to offer you a little civics lesson: When the chairman of the commission, Nelson Morvant, is an employee of one of the largest users of groundwater in the region (Entergy) — a company whose operations are regulated by the very board he chairs — that is a fundamental conflict of interest and a violation of the state ethics law. Why the Ethics Board has failed to act on the complaint that was filed last year by my friends at the Louisiana Environmental Action Network is a mystery to me.
The Ethics Board should act now to remove every member on the commission that has a conflict of interest, including those employees of Exxon, Georgia Pacific and the Baton Rouge Water Company, all of which are privately owned, for-profit companies regulated by the commission. Gov. John Bel Edwards should demand the immediate resignation of these members if the Ethics Board will not act. This is too important an issue to leave in the hands of individuals who are incapable of acting independently — at the risk of losing their jobs — to manage a vital public resource.
LT. GEN. RUSSEL HONORÉ (U.S. Army, retired)
founder, the GreenARMY
Baton Rouge