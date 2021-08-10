At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was determined that Mardi Gras was a super-spreader event and was canceled. We have a super-spreader event going on at our southern border where the Biden administration is allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to enter our country without being tested. Not only that, Biden's administration is allowing and helping them to be dispersed throughout the United States.
How many people can one person with COVID-19 infect? Is it any wonder that we have another wave of coronavirus infecting the country? It is time to close the southern border and put an end to this super-spreader event.
Will the bars and restaurants that bore the brunt of the first shutdown become the scapegoat again? It’s time to put an end to this insanity being perpetuated upon us by this administration whose main purpose is to destroy the greatest country in the world.
DAVID BOHNET
retired
Slidell