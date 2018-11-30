Thank you for exposing so many things that are wrong with our criminal justice and jailing system. I also agree that jails should not be substitutes for mental health hospitals. In a mental health crisis, people are more likely to encounter police than get medical help, and that is a serious problem that needs to be looked at. The vast majority of individuals are not violent criminals. Most people in jails are have not yet gone to trial, so they are not yet convicted of a crime. The rest are serving short sentences for minor crimes.
The media should be covering issues like these more often, and we need more candidates running for office willing to tackle them head-on. It is appalling that people are constantly denied their rights to seek help. I plan on raising this issue with my local officials, and I hope that this article will do the same.
Quan Washington
high school student
New Orleans