City residents concerned about coyotes preying on cats should know that in East Baton Rouge there exists a leash law that includes cats. Allowing pets to roam freely, especially at night, invites conflict.
Coyotes are very trap-wary and if one is caught, it was a stupid coyote and it will be replaced by a more “Wile E. Coyote."
Coyotes were here first and whether we realize it or not, have coexisted with man for as long as man has existed. Leave them alone.
Do not let domestic pets run free. Do not leave pet food outside. If you participate in any of the above, you are part of the problem.
MICHEL FOURRIER
retired law enforcement
Baton Rouge