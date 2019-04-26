Mike Strom's article on the death of Dick Francis contains a most egregious error. He stated that Jesuit's three-peat of basketball state championships was then unprecedented at the LHSAA's highest classification level. De La Salle had a three-peat ('57, '58, & '59) under legendary coach Johnny Altobello. Even more remarkable was that those championships were sandwiched in between being the state runners-up in '56 and '60. Now that was truly unprecedented. Like Howard Cosell's book title, I never played the game. But as a 1960 graduate of De La Salle, I can assure you that I watched closely every basketball game those teams played, almost all of which were victories.
John Logreco
retired Army officer
Metairie