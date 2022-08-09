A recent announcement from Judi Terzotis, president and publisher of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, boasts about this publication’s recognition by the Louisiana Press Association. Awards included Newspaper of the Year honors.
I find this recognition not deserving, considering the constant nonreporting of critical national news regarding America's southern border. The Advocate has continually practiced political polarization reporting. Ongoing events at our southern border have gone mostly unreported.
Over 2 million illegal immigrants have crossed over since Joe Biden took office. As a result, human trafficking, slave labor and drug smuggling by various criminal cartels are some of the ongoing activities by illegals from over 160 countries including China, Cuba and North Korea.
Also, it is estimated at least 500,000 illegals were never apprehended. This invasion’s long-term effects included housing impact on local regional and national levels, overburdened health care facilities, overburdened schools, and overburdened social services. Operatives, terrorists and other subversive organizations are establishing operational locations throughout America.
The Advocate continues to ignore these stories. However, Americans are becoming aware of the lack of total reporting as reflected by a recent Gallup poll that disclosed only 16% of U.S. adults now say they have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in newspapers.
The Advocate is sharing this label of distrust with the American public. That is the recognition you have earned.
Col. AUGUST BAILEY
colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Mandeville