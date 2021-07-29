I am disappointed to see U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's participation as one of a handful of Republicans dealing with (and giving in to) Democrats.
Cassidy approves of a radical left-wing spending package that spends more than has ever been spent on infrastructure ($1.2 trillion which has $579 billion in new spending over and beyond traditional levels). They are paying for things that are dubious.
Cassidy should instead reject this effort and take time to craft a bill that maximizes taxpayer dollars by spending on national priorities and cutting federal red tape.
RON CLARK
retired
Ama