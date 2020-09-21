Although it felt frustrating and unnatural for the Saints to play in an empty Superdome with the Who Dat Nation benched on their sofas, I agree with the decision not to have fans in our indoor stadium during the pandemic.
But why not hold Saints games at Tulane's Yulman Stadium at 25% capacity?
Scientists agree that outdoor activities carry a much lower risk of spreading the virus than indoors, and we can carry on the tradition of the Saints playing at Tulane Stadium. That and a kickoff return for a touchdown would give our fans something to cheer about.
CECELIA KAPPEL
lawyer
New Orleans