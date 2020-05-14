We have become transfixed, watching the numbers of dead and dying from the virus rise each day, as if we are more concerned about our rankings and when we can get back to work than the real suffering these numbers indicate.
As we pass the 2,000 mark of those who died from the coronavirus in Louisiana, we don’t seem to see this as a collective tragedy worth mourning as a state. The number of dead has surpassed the 1,577 people we lost in Katrina, which also dwarfs the 882 Louisianans who died in Vietnam and the 122 who perished in Iraq and Afghanistan; yet, we have left the mourning for those lost in the pandemic to the virtual shadows and the quiet of families suffering alone.
The pain is monumental, the fear is global, the changes wrought by the virus still unfathomable, but I’d like to recommend that we at least join together to recognize our current malaise and the significance of the pain real death has inflicted on our families and will continue to do so.
I ask that the governor order we lower our flags to half-staff until a cure or a vaccine is discovered. At least then we can partly make visible the real meaning behind the words that “we are all in this together.”
JOHN NIRENBERG
retired professor
Mandeville