I was heartbroken — and frankly, terrified — to learn that Woman’s Hospital, where I delivered my first child and plan to deliver my second, is denying a medical abortion to Nancy Davis, whose baby is developing without a skull.
Her situation reveals the shockingly cynical cruelty that underlies Louisiana’s abortion ban. By intimidating health care providers into denying commonsense care, it makes circumstances like Davis’ more agonizing in every imaginable way. My heart goes out to her and her family.
Meanwhile, I’m more fearful than ever of complications that might arise with my own pregnancy. The grotesque response to Davis' tragic situation has me considering whether to seek prenatal care not just at another facility, but in another state. In the event of the unthinkable, I want to know that my doctors are empowered to provide ethical, humane care for both me and my child.
KATHRYN WILL
former instructor
Baton Rouge