BR.abortionhearing.071922 TS 09.jpg

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry walks from the building to address media members outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge, as abortion rights protesters hold signs and shout, after a hearing there on Monday, July 18, 2022. District Judge Don Johnson heard arguments regarding the state's 'trigger law' Monday to determine whether the clinics could continue to stay open temporarily or be shut down again, deciding in favor of extending the temporary restraining order one day, and requesting more information be presented to him before another hearing Tuesday morning. Court watchers agree the law will ultimately be either upheld or struck down by the state Supreme Court.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

I was heartbroken — and frankly, terrified — to learn that Woman’s Hospital, where I delivered my first child and plan to deliver my second, is denying a medical abortion to Nancy Davis, whose baby is developing without a skull.

Her situation reveals the shockingly cynical cruelty that underlies Louisiana’s abortion ban. By intimidating health care providers into denying commonsense care, it makes circumstances like Davis’ more agonizing in every imaginable way. My heart goes out to her and her family.

Meanwhile, I’m more fearful than ever of complications that might arise with my own pregnancy. The grotesque response to Davis' tragic situation has me considering whether to seek prenatal care not just at another facility, but in another state. In the event of the unthinkable, I want to know that my doctors are empowered to provide ethical, humane care for both me and my child.

KATHRYN WILL

former instructor

Baton Rouge

