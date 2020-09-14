In response to Will Sutton’s column, I received a census notification. All of my family completed theirs on the internet but could have completed the form and returned by mail, postage paid.
I realize many people do not have internet service but this can also be done on a smartphone. Citizens should respond and not wait for someone to knock on their door and provide poor answers to the questions.
By not answering all the questions honestly, they hurt everyone including themselves. If they have trouble responding, they can have someone help them put it in the mail. Hiding from the government is not the answer.
ROBERT HOTARD
retired sales executive
Destrehan