“To win in new economy, La. has to be a better draw,” as you argued in a recent editorial, is a credible first step, revealing a decadeslong, festering problem. Business development is easily confused with economic growth. Development of any business qualifies — lemonade stand, dump truck and bobcat on a trailer, law firm. While these are worthy enterprises for their principals, they’re not force multipliers in a strictly economic development sense. They put change in a kid’s pocket, feed a family, redistribute existing wealth.
Now, creation of wealth is a force-multiplying economic effect. By “force,” I mean a push or pull such that its application causes an acceleration or a change. When wealth is created, other forces can be released akin to a chain reaction.
Of course, business, government, and legal environments must support wealth creation and the beneficial economic chain reaction.
In the 1950—1960 time frame, New Orleans enjoyed an influx of very smart people who brought cutting-edge knowledge and experience from the aerospace industry. About the same time and extending into the early 1980s, there were many very smart people hereabouts developing high technology in the oil and gas industry. Such a mix of smart people working to develop advanced technologies can spawn spin-off businesses that inspire the chain reaction mentioned above.
It didn’t. What happened was that the window of opportunity slammed shut. Aerospace engineers fled to Seattle, Huntsville, cities in Texas, and elsewhere. Oil and gas engineers and physicists relocated to Houston.
Why? Anecdotally, I can report that the president of one of the very few local start-up technology companies once told me that in the 1970s he could not obtain bank loans and critical political support to grow the venture. Eventually, he sold his share and moved to Dallas, where he started more businesses. His original business, started in 1958, labored on for several years, eventually stagnating and choking on its old technologies.
If you expect the editorial’s “product” and its required “innovation and investment” to emerge from the “French Quarter or in Acadiana’s unique Francophile culture,” then your expectations certainly will come to naught. How would sustainable and chain reaction wealth-building be accomplished by the microtransaction of a dinner delivery or a trumpeter blasting away at the corner of Chartres and St. Louis streets? Or boudin balls from a gas station?
As I indicated above, your editorial is a good start. It exposes a problem. Indeed, your newspaper’s resurrection of daily delivery and local news departments is a necessary infrastructural contribution. However, please raise the energy level by focusing on what really matters on the path to a sustainable, vibrant, and growing local economy.
Lawrence H. Iverson
retired engineer/project manager
Metairie