Watching NFL football is a thing of the past for me. Why, you ask? Is it because it is rigged? No, I do not buy into that theory. Is it because it is too violent? At times I do feel like I am at the Roman Coliseum, and this disquiets me. But that is not the reason either, yet. It is because winning and losing is arbitrary.
The violence of the game dictates that injuries arbitrarily influence the outcome. The NFL still arbitrarily lets head-to-head blows influence games. If the officials on the field do not see it, there seems to be no booth review. What good does it do to have the NFL apparatus review it later in the week and fine the offender? This involves no penalty affecting the outcome of the game and sacrifices player safety.
Once again Alvin Kamara suffered such a hit against Minnesota without any penalty called on the field or any booth review. Officiating the game with regard to holding and pass interference has become totally arbitrary. The NFL has allowed so much holding and pass interference on every play so that it is totally subjective as to when to call it a penalty. How can any official devise in his or her mind an internal set of rules as to what deserves a penalty when they are all penalties?
The no-call on the TD pass that beat the Saints last Sunday was totally subjective, totally wrong, and totally consistent with all the other penalties ignored on both teams. In addition, booth reviews are totally arbitrary. Time after time, there appears to a critical call that deserves at least a review, and they refuse to do it. What is the harm of doing this? Would we rather have amateur officials who are not fleet of foot making critical decisions even if they are out of position to do so or may simply have had bad judgment on that play? And finally, overtime is arbitrary. Even in the playoffs, the NFL lets the flip of a coin perhaps determine the outcome. You would think that after 16 regular season games involving almost 1,000 minutes of grueling effort to get to the promised land of the playoffs, the NFL would at least let each team get the ball once in overtime regardless of the circumstances. This goes beyond arbitrariness; it is idiotic.
Gregory Tilton
cardiologist
Metairie