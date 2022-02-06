President Donald Trump tours the Sempra Energy LNG export facility on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Hackberry, Louisiana. The facility has exported its first cargo of liquefied natural gas. The value of all of Louisiana’s exports rose by 18% in 2018 from the year before, despite a dramatic drop in the amount of goods headed for China, which had been the state’s biggest trading partner. The energy industry, including the fledgling LNG export business, has been one of the factors in the increased activity.