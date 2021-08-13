I don't understand why some parents feel "the government" has no right to mandate masks in schools. The masks protect not only the children (who seem to be very vulnerable to the delta variant) but also protect their teachers, families and others.
And there are precedents. "The government" mandates that infants in vehicles must ride in child seats and older children must wear seat belts. There are no mass protests of parents protesting these "government mandates."
Masks are simply another life-saving measure. They also reduce business closures and job losses by reducing the spread of the virus.
MARIE ROUSSELLE
retired research chemist
Metairie