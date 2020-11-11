Three of Silicon Valley's biggest names — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Alphabet (Google's parent) CEO Sundar Pichai — testified virtually before the Senate Commerce Committee, defending their companies against allegations of anti-conservative bias.
Is anyone investigating or questioning the owners of clearly conservatively bent companies such as Hobby Lobby, Cabela's/Bass Pro, Goya or Chick-fil-A? Of course not; if you don't like "their politics," don't go there.
Same with Google, Facebook & Twitter: Don't like the product? Don't use it. Start your own social network. Every entry on Twitter is voluntary. Every search on Google is initiated voluntarily by the user. Every exchange on Facebook is voluntary, kinda like buying you a new fishin' pole.
Don't like the rules, don't participate. Don't like the other customers of the business, don't participate. Don't like the product, don't use it. What am I missing?
THOMAS LAMPARTER
retired insurance
Baton Rouge