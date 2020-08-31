It has been 15 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated our city and nearly to the day our state finds itself recovering after another catastrophic storm with Hurricane Laura.
In 2005, to escape Katrina, my family and I fled to Texas. As I watched the nationally televised news coverage, I saw floodwaters ravage my grandmother’s neighborhood in the Lower 9th Ward. From what I saw on TV, my city had drowned. There was no power, no phone service, people were waving white cloths from their rooftops and death was floating in our flooded streets.
I returned to New Orleans to join the rebuilding effort four months later. As I worked with my family and peers to rebuild our city and our lives, we experienced debilitating physical and emotional fatigue, with nowhere to turn for relief. As media attention faded and those not directly impacted returned to their normal lives, as businesses reopened and called employees to work, we remained exhausted and overwhelmed.
I was struck by a question that had bounced around my head — how can we afford to continue to go on this way? I realized that our current way of doing things prioritizes short-term sympathy over long-term empathy. Since then, I have dedicated my work to focus on alleviating the kind of pressures I personally endured during the post-Katrina restoration.
As we find ourselves facing another cycle of recovery, not to mention challenges our city and country are facing from the pandemic, this empathy is needed more than ever. Today, let us reexamine how we can support one another and incorporate long-term empathy into our everyday lives.
For example, employers and organizations must better support the millions of caregivers in the United States who are currently forced to make an impossible choice about losing their pay when they take time off to care for sick or injured loved ones. Now more than ever, it’s critical to infuse wellness and compassion into the fiber of all aspects of our lives — at work and at home with our families.
Dr. KYSHUN WEBSTER
founder, Compassion Society Benefits
New Orleans