The Performing Arts Center would be a much more viable option for mass immunization. They have a large parking lot, a boulevard street, access to the Interstate and a location in a neighborhood of color.
I have been part of a mass-immunization process and this would make perfect sense for a mass immunization in Orleans Parish. Anything else in just pandering to agencies that need money, meaning the Convention Center. They have gotten the money from the COVID-19 hospital setup.
Time to truly set up a mass immunization in a location that will work, namely the Theatre of the Performing Arts.
ELLEN KLINE
retired dentist
River Ridge