The Roman Catholic Church has taught it is a mortal sin to kill another human being since it was founded by Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago. If a person is killed, that person has no other rights.
The right to life is the fundamental right of every human being as listed in the Bill of Rights in our Declaration of Independence on which our nation was founded.
The Democratic platform promises an unrestricted right to abortion. It further promises to force every taxpayer to pay for the killing of pre-born Americans by overturning the Hyde amendment.
A few Democratic majority states have already passed bills to allow the killing of babies after birth if their mother chooses. Joe Biden recently stated that if he is elected he will take the Little Sisters of the Poor back to court to force them to pay for abortions for those in the healthcare they provide. Abortion is not healthcare; ask the baby.
The Republican platform supports our Constitution's guarantee that no one can "be deprived of life, liberty or property" be applied to children before birth. President Trump is not Catholic but supports America's Constitution.
Policies on open borders, the coronavirus and cages for young children at the border for their protection (like baby beds and playpens) were made necessary since hundreds of children are being brought into this country by unrelated adults for the booming human trafficking industry.
The Rev. Louis Arceneaux, C.M. who recently said he is not concerned about voting for Biden as a Roman Catholic priest, needs to take another look at the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and the 10 Commandments of God.
MARY LANDRY
retired program analyst
Harahan