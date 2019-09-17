About 1,800 anxious jobseekers crowd Lafayette’s Cajundome looking for employment in petrochemical industries _lowres

In the recent article “Louisiana petrochemical contractors look for 'the next wave' of construction boom,” our state’s construction and trade workers expressed concern about the business climate and the progress of major industrial projects.

But Louisiana’s hardworking contractors and tradespeople shouldn’t fret considering the flurry of energy infrastructure investment on the horizon. Work has yet to begin on more than $110 billion in projects and nearly $20 billion on LNG export terminals alone along the Gulf Coast. Lake Charles LNG, for example, is expected to generate 5,000 jobs during construction and 200 full-time positions when operational. Over the next several years, the construction of energy facilities like it will support thousands of construction jobs, economic development opportunities, and new streams of tax revenue. And while timelines may seem lengthy, it’s important that construction and operation occur in full compliance with regulatory standards to keep workers, local communities, and their environments safe.

Louisiana’s strong energy industry has been a key driver in economic growth across the state. But the benefits extend beyond our borders. Our state’s commitment to energy development has helped the United States achieve record energy production and exports, securing our nation’s energy future for generations to come.

Randy Hayden

president, Louisianians for Energy

Baton Rouge

