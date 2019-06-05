Last fall, 47 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes voted to legalize fantasy sports contests. Voters rightfully decided that adults should be able to spend their own money as they see fit, including on fantasy sports. Louisiana sports fans should finally be able to participate in competitions that fans in most other states already enjoy. In fact, 43 other states already have rules in place to regulate fantasy sports contests, and almost every one of these states are bringing in much-needed tax revenue from these contests.
After earning my sports law certificate at Tulane Law School, I understand and strive to inform the public how important it is to regulate fantasy contests. House Bill 459 and HB 600 do just that, while providing that newly generated revenue goes to early childhood education and local government support.
Unfortunately, video poker special interests have impeded passage of the bills at every turn. First, they added an insane requirement that fantasy sports be played in a physical location to benefit establishments that have video poker. Luckily, the full House stripped out that foolish proposal. Then, they nevertheless tried to thwart the logical application of fantasy sports contests in a variety of other ways, including raising sports betting taxes to a whopping 25%, nearly double the highest rate in the nation. These absurd rates would result in a chilling effect by discouraging companies from entering the Louisiana market, thereby preventing the implementation of the very fantasy sports contests that we voted for. The idea that other forms of gambling will be affected by fantasy sports' entry to Louisiana is not only comically nonsensical, but not remotely supported by any reliable evidence.
There are just hours not weeks left for the Legislature to make this right and pass fantasy sports rules and taxes.
As a local media fantasy football analyst, I cannot wait for the time when we are able to enter fantasy sports contests like our peers in the rest of the country are able to do, and more importantly, as we already voted to do last fall.
The time is now. Fans deserve it. Voters supported it.
Nick Guarisco
fantasy football analyst
Oakdale