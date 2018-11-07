Columnist Richard Cohen says that President Donald Trump's agenda is to smear opponents, stoke racism promote white nationalism and he's against immigration. There couldn't be anything more further from the truth than that statement.
He's against illegal immigration, which is what is happening when thousands of people charge our borders without properly following our admission standards. Most people have no problem with that if it's done properly. But, like Trump said, this is and invasion and they have no thought of doing it properly.
And there should be no birthright for a child born in America if he's here illegally. Period! A lawbreaker has no rights.
As far as Cohen goes, he is a liberal who gives no credit to Trump for the things he has accomplished. His glass is always half-empty, as is his head. He would love to have people like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters lead the nation. It would be a sinking ship. All the Democrats want to do if the're in power is be able to try to impeach Trump. They are still bitter because he won. They won't be able to impeach him, but they will waste a lot of time trying and doing everything they can to stop the momentum he has created for our country. It makes them angry that he has accomplished what has taken place.
Waters stated she wanted to fill all open vacancies in the House with members of the Black Caucus. Is that racial?
Let's see how the Democrats screw things up in two years. It should be interesting.
Tom Lingoni
retired restaurant owner
Marrero