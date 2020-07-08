In addition to representing racism and slavery, Confederate symbols and statues represent treason.
The Confederate flag is the flag of treason. The Confederate generals and others so honored were traitors. They made war on the United States. These people shot at loyal American soldiers, they wounded and maimed loyal American soldiers and killed loyal American soldiers the same as enemy soldiers in the Revolution, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Traitors are usually rewarded with imprisonment or death, not by having streets named in their honor and other things named after them.
Why not name military bases after Union generals instead of Confederate generals? How many military installations are named for loyal American military?
As far as being a part of history, the Old and not so Old South is a shameful and barbaric part of our history. Hitler, the Swastika and the Nazis are a part of German history but the Germans do not fly Nazi flags or glorify Hitler and the Nazis. In fact, that would be against German law.
THOMAS DIEMER
retired librarian
Kenner