As the owner of a small business on Magazine Street, I am as eager as anyone to see New Orleans college students return to campus. Without their return, I’m not sure my business will survive.
But I have to agree with Sarah Mellman that Tulane President Mike Fitts’ commentary was disturbingly scanty on details as to how the university plans to protect the health of its students, staff and community. Imagine my surprise when, around the same time the article was published, I received an invitation from Tulane to buy season football tickets. The invitation made clear that the football season might not resemble a normal season. But, in my opinion, football should not even be on the table.
If Tulane reopens for business, it cannot be business as usual. I have lived in the Tulane neighborhood for 16 years, and I have no doubt that students will be eager to return to fraternity parties, football games and packed all-nighters at the Boot. Social distancing is a tall order for college students.
But Tulane owes it to the community to spell out exactly how it will administer testing and enforce social distancing among students, faculty and staff. Stadium events have been identified as potential epidemiological disasters.
Don’t roll, Green Wave.
SARAH WHEELOCK
small business owner
New Orleans