In response to U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond’s recent letter, I’m a little confused.
Richmond blames Louisiana elected officials and business stakeholders that the unemployment checks should be smaller and have unnecessary restrictions put on them. He provides us with no names nor does he reveal the restrictions.
He also says the U.S. Department of Labor is adding restrictions and delaying the assistance that workers and families desperately need. Again, he does not describe any restrictions spoken about.
At the end of his view, he blames the Trump administration for the problems and urges the president to “release the funds now.”
Nancy Pelosi is in charge of the government purse. Richmond should urge her and Congress to release the funds and do it fast without any red tape and stop trying to add all that “extra money” for all unnecessary projects that are unrelated to help the people that are hurting the most by this forced shutdown of our economy.
The medical experts did their job by putting social distancing in place (that caused our economy to shut down), Congress did its job by passing The CARES Act, and the president did his job by signing the CARES Act.
Please for the love of God, Richmond should stop blaming and complaining. Stop playing politics during a pandemic. Let us work together to get the aid to the people who need it and get it to the people now.
GILBERT MICHAEL REINE
retired, air-conditioning
Westwego