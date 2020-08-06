John Adams, during his term as George Washington’s vice president, wrote in 1790 in his “Papers on Political History” that the vice presidency was “the most insignificant … that ever the invention of man contrived or the imagination conceived.”
Adams would likely not be of this same mind today if he were able to consider the magnitude of Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, who should be known very soon. With Biden at 78 when taking office, his pick might likely be the actual or acting president a lot sooner than many people think. Voters will need to carefully consider this prospect in November.
LAWRENCE UTER
retired lawyer
Lafayette