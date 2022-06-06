We have observed Mother’s Day, and plans are being made for the observance of Father’s Day and later Grandparents’ Day. Let us remember that Children’s Day falls between those days of celebration, June 12. If there were no children, these days of celebration wouldn’t be possible.
I have searched for Children’s Day cards but cannot locate any with reference to Children’s Day. I have not heard nor seen anything on TV, in newspapers or any other media source with reference to Children’s Day. According to the American Book of Days, annual widespread observance of Children’s Day started the second Sunday in June 1856.
The children are precious, defenseless, vulnerable, and many times the least recognized or celebrated. Let us please get involved in this celebration and make the children feel loved and important because we don’t know when we are hugging them for the last time. Thanks in advance to all who participate in this Children’s Day celebration.
EARNESTINE D. GORDON
educator
Clinton