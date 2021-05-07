Democrats are waging political war on all fronts to transform America into a one-party state.
Recently Democrats launched a legislative effort to “pack the court,” which if realized would add four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court. Since President Joe Biden took office, historic numbers of illegal immigrants have poured across our southern border. Democrats support a wide-open southern border and amnesty because they assume the vast majority of these immigrants here illegally, mostly poor and uneducated, are future Democrat voters. Some estimate that the illegal immigrant population in America is already over 30 million, which is more than the population of Texas.
Democrats also want to federalize policing and elections, which are state government powers. After Democrats in several states successfully used the pandemic as an excuse to greatly relax enforcement of election integrity laws during the 2020 presidential election, they have introduced bills in the House and Senate that prohibit states from requiring signature verification for absentee ballots and voter ID. Also, Democrats are working on legislation to make Washington, D.C., a state, which will give the Democratic Party more representation in Congress. Additionally, Democrats want to reimagine and defund police and implement strict federal gun control laws going so far as to take certain firearms from law-abiding citizens.
These actions are designed to give Democrats permanent control of all three branches of government. Mass illegal immigration and amnesty is calculated to increase their voting base, and prohibitions against voter ID and signature verification will allow Democrats to count as many illegal votes as they need to win elections.
There will be no reason for Democrats to fear the American people because there will be no armed citizenry or state and locally controlled police departments. It is imperative that Americans contact their government representatives and urge them to fight against these Democratic Party measures. America may soon cease to be a country of, by, and for the people.
ALEX GRANIER
attorney
New Orleans