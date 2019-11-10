Imagine the scene. You receive a notice in the mail summoning you to jury duty. Of course, you report at the appointed time and wait to be called from the outer waiting room to an actual court room. Before the trial can begin, a jury must be selected. The first step in that process begins when you and several others are subjected to “voire dire,” a simple process whereby the attorneys for both sides of an impending trial question potential jurors to determine if they are qualified to sit on an actual jury and make a decision that will affect the life, the economic welfare, or may be even the freedom of a fellow citizen, one of your “peers.”
First question: “Sir or Madam, have you formed an opinion about the case in question?” If you answer, “Sure have. I don’t know the true facts, but according to what I have heard, there is no way this guy did anything wrong, so I’ll vote not guilty.” There will not be a second question. You will promptly be excused and sent home. You are not qualified to judge a rooster crowing contest.
Scene II. Members of the U.S. Senate are polled about an impeachment inquiry that pertains to national security, potential bribery, and fitness for office. Before the evidence is presented, every single member of one political party answers, “No way this guy did anything wrong, so I’ll vote not guilty.” Our own legal expert, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and all the other Republican senators refuse even to consider the evidence before deciding not to vote guilty under any circumstance. But wait. Here come the Democratic senators who have pre-decided the opposite way. Neither side knows, or cares, about the actual evidence that may or may not be presented by the members of the House of Representatives in the fulfillment of their constitutional obligation.
Refusing to accept the standard procedure that applies to everything from simple cases involving the theft of a few dollars to the deadly serious cases of murder, apparently the entire U.S. Senate has openly disqualified itself to serve as the jury in the impeachment trial of the president. Every senator who lacks the moral courage to state that he/she is unable to maintain an open mind until the case has been presented should resign.
Charles Isbell
professor
Baton Rouge