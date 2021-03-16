How can someone that is an attorney compare a coach telling a team in a sports arena to go out and fight to win a game to what Donald Trump told a crowd of angry grown folks? ("Trump's message twisted," Feb. 10) Doesn't he realize that wasn't a game?
Folks have been defending Trump's propensity for violence since he took office, beginning with "I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters," "punch them in the face, I'll guarantee I'll pay your bond." No coach has ever told their team to physically attack the other team with the intent to physically harm them outside of the contact necessary to play the game. The fact that the mob at the Capitol actually were waving Trump flags while attacking is an indicator of them following his orders to "fight like hell."
While the First Amendment guarantees you freedom of speech, there is a limit to how far that speech can be used to incite violence. At that point, someone has to be held accountable or responsible.
ELLIOT J. GRAY
retired plant worker
New Orleans