A recent article in The Advocate | Times-Picayune indicated that possible increases in flood insurance costs could cause some homeowners to drop their coverage.
When my wife and I bought our home in 1976, our mortgage required that we carry flood insurance. We would have elected to do this even if not required.
Our mortgage is paid and we still carry flood insurance and hope to be able to continue to do so. We have not heard anything from any media sources or the lending industry about the effect on mortgages if homeowners were to choose to drop flood insurance coverage.
Could this be an even larger problem?
JOE ZEHNER
retired, ocean shipping
Metairie