We have all been hypnotized by LSU’s football prowess this season. The pride fans have for the Tigers is well deserved and a heart-pumping reminder of what it feels like to cheer for the same team; the home team. In that revelry it’s worth pausing to also consider this: LSU is the most important economic asset in the Baton Rouge Area and arguably for the entire state.
In our economic development work at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, LSU is easily the most important reason new companies consider locating in the region. When you think of companies in Baton Rouge that have benefitted directly or indirectly from the university, the economic impact is almost incalculable.
But then, LSU did just that. Economists on campus estimated its economic impact to Louisiana to be $5.1 billion annually. In just the Capital Region parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Point Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana — the impact is $2.2 billion.
LSU’s flagship campus is responsible for $814.9 million in total earnings, and 18,769 total jobs. With over 7,000 direct jobs at LSU, the university is one of the region’s largest employers. The LSU AgCenter and Pennington Biomedical Research Center add another 1,900 direct jobs, bringing LSU’s total to almost 9,000 direct jobs.
While its primary mission is the education of its 31,000 students, LSU is also an innovation powerhouse. In the Baton Rouge area, LSU conducts $282 million annually in research. Over the last several years, the flagship has increased invention disclosures by almost 150%, leading to a 240% increase in applications for U.S. patents. In 2019 the university submitted 54 new patent applications and was granted 11, adding to its roster of 350 active patents. In addition, the LSU AgCenter applied for 27 patents, and signed 12 new licensing agreements.
It’s also helping create private-sector companies. There are 35 startups in the LSU Innovation Park, and LSU researchers have spun out 17 new companies in the last four years. Since the inception of the Louisiana Business and Technology Center at LSU in 1999, more than 7,000 entrepreneurs have been counseled and more than 600 businesses have been formed. Today, LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute is building one of the premier entrepreneurship education programs in the nation. Businesses have a single point of contact in the LSU Office of Research and Economic Development who helps establish new partnerships with companies.
LSU’s $5 billion of annual economic impact equates to $1,097 per Louisiana citizen and a return of $13.25 for every dollar of state investment. As we cheer the team, we also cheer the impact the institution has on driving and transforming the economy.
Adam Knapp
Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Baton Rouge