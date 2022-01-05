COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida brought to light systemic problems sickening the region for years. One private sector approach to help our community heal and recover is the development of a new, state of the art export grain facility on the west bank of St. John the Baptist Parish in Wallace. This facility will be unlike any other facility in North America, with new technologies designed with the safety and health of both employees and the entire community as one of Greenfield Louisiana‘s primary goal.
The potential closure of West St. John High School is very real. Greenfield will support West St. John schools, and has already started a scholarship program and will help to bolster their curriculums. It will train students from WSJ in 10th through 12th grade so that when they graduate, they can immediately begin working for Greenfield. Greenfield has already started supporting local sports program and will aid the community in future disasters.
I hear those of you in the community who have expressed environmental, health and safety concerns as it relates to another facility being built in “Cancer Alley.“ Let me be clear; grain elevators are not linked to an increase in cancer risk. Greenfield will meet or exceed environmental and safety industry standards. I have already received briefings from top company officials and will continue to monitor this project throughout construction and the operational phases to ensure the safety of the community.
Many of you have trusted me with your lives before and continue until today. Now I’m asking you to help me help our community of Edgard/Wallace by supporting this project.
REGGIE ROSS
physician
Edgard