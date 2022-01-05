The proposed grain elevator site, foreground, sits right next to the community in Wallace, La. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A company planning to build a large grain terminal next to a Black neighborhood descended from slaves at a nearby plantation received a permit exemption from the Department of Natural Resources earlier this year. But after environmental groups and residents raised concerns about facts within the application and the state reviewed it, the exemption was withdrawn because the project didn't meet the criteria. Residents of Wallace are just a few footsteps from the proposed terminal and have cited concerns about its health effects. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)