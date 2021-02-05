Fear.
That is what the Republican senators are faced with in the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
They are afraid if they actually uphold their oath to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic, they will be voted out by the party of Trump in 2024 (if not sooner). They are afraid if they vote to impeach and then prevent Trump from ever holding office again, they will lose the votes that could keep them in power.
Lindsey Graham stated the insurrection and storming of the Capitol was the last straw and he could not support Trump anymore. Then the short-term memory of the senators kicked in and now they are already stating publicly they are going to acquit Trump again.
These Republican senators are the same ones who protected, encouraged, supported and allowed Trump to make a mockery of our democracy. Now in a 55-45 vote, these Republicans are claiming the impeachment should not have taken place and is unconstitutional.
Since these Republicans seem to understand sport analogies, when a football player commits a foul that results in ejection, that player is subsequently fined after the game. Trump's transgression mandates that he be tried, convicted and then fined by these Republicans so he is banned from office forever.
DANIEL NODURFT
lawyer
Harahan