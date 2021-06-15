I've been a resident of New Orleans since my family moved down here when I was 12. I grew up learning in school how many football fields the coast of Louisiana was losing an hour while also attending the Audubon Aquarium, where the main tank features a reef built on an oil rig, with prominent fossil fuel sponsorship, modeled as an ideal Gulf habitat. I didn't realize the cognitive dissonance of this upbringing until recently when I've come to understand one of the main reasons we are losing our home, the reason that is causing and exacerbating this land loss and our vulnerability: the extraction, refining, and burning of these same fossil fuels.
I'm writing to express my opposition to the proposed Formosa Plastics megacomplex in St. James Parish. This mega-plant will add to the industrial pollution that is already sickening the nearby residents in St. James Parish, and as New Orleans residents we live downstream and downwind so we, too, will experience more pollution in our water and air. Additionally, at a time when many places are banning single-use plastics, we should not be building a new plant devoted to creating such detrimental products. And lastly, Formosa will burn a significant amount of fossil fuels, further warming our seas and causing even stronger hurricanes to churn toward our diminished coastline.
I've just given birth to a daughter and to ensure she can have a South Louisiana environment to fight for, I'm saying no to the Formosa Plastics megacomplex, and urging our governor to do the same.
HANNAH CHALEW
artist
New Orleans