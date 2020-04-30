The pandemic school shutdown presents a unique circumstance for educational change at all levels, nationally and state. A reform of the antiquated agrarian school calendar is a place to begin. A change to a three-quarter calendar could facilitate catch-up for students in K-12 and mitigate academic regression.
Mandated testing of K-12 students is canceled for this term. With the large gap in instruction, it should be for next term, also.
Better yet, break the stranglehold the extremely profitable testing industry has on our school systems. Testing dominates every aspect of education. Instead of enriching the test companies and publishers at the expense of children, use the funding to expand capacity for remote schooling for all students.
It is possible to bring into being a public school system that is everyone’s first choice. Schools that serve the needs of modern families by increasing time spent in school, incorporating heretofore scarce or nonexistent educational programs in all areas of curriculum, such as the arts and sciences.
As a low-ranking state, we know that we need to stop doing things that don’t work in students’ favor. Spreading scarce resources thinly by continuously adding charter schools is costing the economy of scale that creates better schools for all. Let’s take this chance to begin the authentic transformation of Louisiana schools into schools for all.
CLAIRE WEAVER
retired educator
Lafayette