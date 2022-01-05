One sentence on the front page of the Dec. 20 newspaper illustrates clearly why President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" bill is bad legislation that must not pass:
“The bill would provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help millions of families with children by extending a more generous child tax credit, creating free preschool and bolstering child care aid.”
It is not the role of the federal government to take tax dollars paid by hard-working Americans — many of whom have elected not to have children — and unilaterally redistribute them to families with children.
The responsibility for supporting children rests solely with the families who have chosen to bring them into this world. There is no place in a capitalist economy for child tax credits and government-sponsored child care. And last time I checked, we were still capitalists.
EDWARD T. NICHOLS JR.
certified public accountant
New Orleans